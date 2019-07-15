BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Both BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 2 134.36 N/A -2.25 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 9 3.92 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioPharmX Corporation and Champions Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioPharmX Corporation and Champions Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

BioPharmX Corporation is 104.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.04 beta. In other hand, Champions Oncology Inc. has beta of 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioPharmX Corporation is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Champions Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. BioPharmX Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation shares and 55% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares. 0.7% are BioPharmX Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.8% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28% Champions Oncology Inc. -6.08% 1.67% -11.18% -38.41% 100% 8.83%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend while Champions Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Champions Oncology Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.