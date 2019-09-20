BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 1 361.40 N/A -2.02 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioPharmX Corporation and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Risk and Volatility

BioPharmX Corporation has a 0.07 beta, while its volatility is 93.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 165.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.65 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BioPharmX Corporation and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential -11.06% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioPharmX Corporation and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.1% and 46.3%. 1.64% are BioPharmX Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 804.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.