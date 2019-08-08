BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

As Biotechnology businesses, BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 2 88.34 N/A -2.02 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 43.08 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioPharmX Corporation and Alector Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BioPharmX Corporation and Alector Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Alector Inc.’s potential upside is 52.11% and its average target price is $27.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioPharmX Corporation and Alector Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.1% and 59.1%. Insiders owned roughly 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Alector Inc. has 8.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance while Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.