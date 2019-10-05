BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation N/A 0.00 13.26M -2.02 0.00 Advaxis Inc. N/A 0.00 22.70M -7.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioPharmX Corporation and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 3,727,860,556.65% -870.1% -334.1% Advaxis Inc. 6,944,019,577.85% -84.6% -52.2%

Volatility and Risk

BioPharmX Corporation has a 0.07 beta, while its volatility is 93.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Advaxis Inc.’s 214.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.14 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Advaxis Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Advaxis Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.