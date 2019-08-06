BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 2 99.21 N/A -2.02 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 11.49 N/A -1.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioPharmX Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BioPharmX Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.07 beta indicates that BioPharmX Corporation is 93.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s beta is 2.7 which is 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BioPharmX Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.9 average target price and a 241.69% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BioPharmX Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.64%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.