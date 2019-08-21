BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Comparing side by side

We are comparing BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 1 95.08 N/A -2.02 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioPharmX Corporation and XBiotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.07 beta means BioPharmX Corporation’s volatility is 93.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. XBiotech Inc.’s 0.48 beta is the reason why it is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered BioPharmX Corporation and XBiotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively XBiotech Inc. has an average target price of $13, with potential upside of 57.96%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares and 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares. BioPharmX Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.64%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend while XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.