BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Comparing side by side

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 2 151.89 N/A -2.25 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 22 11.11 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioPharmX Corporation and Veracyte Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BioPharmX Corporation and Veracyte Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Volatility and Risk

BioPharmX Corporation is 104.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.04. Competitively, Veracyte Inc.’s beta is 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioPharmX Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Veracyte Inc. is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. Veracyte Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioPharmX Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BioPharmX Corporation and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Veracyte Inc.’s average price target is $23, while its potential downside is -19.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioPharmX Corporation and Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.9% and 85.5% respectively. About 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Veracyte Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28% Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend while Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Veracyte Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.