BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Comparison side by side

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 2 163.37 N/A -2.25 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 222.15 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioPharmX Corporation and Translate Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BioPharmX Corporation and Translate Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Liquidity

BioPharmX Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Translate Bio Inc. are 10.5 and 10.5 respectively. Translate Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioPharmX Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BioPharmX Corporation and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Translate Bio Inc. is $21, which is potential 66.27% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 59.9% of Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.15% are Translate Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend while Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.