BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 2 136.03 N/A -2.25 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BioPharmX Corporation and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BioPharmX Corporation and Replimune Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioPharmX Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Replimune Group Inc. is 38.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 38.1. Replimune Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioPharmX Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.4% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28% Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation has -53.28% weaker performance while Replimune Group Inc. has 43.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.