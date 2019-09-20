BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Comparison side by side

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 1 362.35 N/A -2.02 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.08 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioPharmX Corporation and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BioPharmX Corporation and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 60.88% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioPharmX Corporation and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.1% and 45.5%. About 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.