BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Contrasting side by side

Both BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 1 100.57 N/A -2.02 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Demonstrates BioPharmX Corporation and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BioPharmX Corporation and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Risk and Volatility

BioPharmX Corporation is 93.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.07. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.15 beta and it is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 59.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.