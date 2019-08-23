BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Comparison side by side

Both BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 1 93.14 N/A -2.02 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.37 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioPharmX Corporation and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.07 beta indicates that BioPharmX Corporation is 93.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

BioPharmX Corporation and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 826.47% and its average target price is $12.6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares and 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than BioPharmX Corporation

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.