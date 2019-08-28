BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Contrasting side by side

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 1 91.52 N/A -2.02 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BioPharmX Corporation and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BioPharmX Corporation and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioPharmX Corporation and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 304.31% and its average target price is $15.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioPharmX Corporation and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.1% and 52.1%. Insiders owned roughly 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than BioPharmX Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.