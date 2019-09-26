BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioPharmX Corporation has 16.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand BioPharmX Corporation has 1.64% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has BioPharmX Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.10% -334.10% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares BioPharmX Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for BioPharmX Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 180.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BioPharmX Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance while BioPharmX Corporation’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.07 shows that BioPharmX Corporation is 93.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

BioPharmX Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BioPharmX Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.