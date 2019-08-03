BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 2 97.27 N/A -2.02 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioPharmX Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioPharmX Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Risk and Volatility

BioPharmX Corporation is 93.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.07 beta. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioPharmX Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s consensus target price is $27, while its potential upside is 230.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioPharmX Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.1% and 79.5%. Insiders held roughly 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.