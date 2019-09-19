BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 1 362.73 N/A -2.02 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 388.72 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk & Volatility

BioPharmX Corporation’s 0.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 93.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Geron Corporation’s 2.55 beta is the reason why it is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BioPharmX Corporation and Geron Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Geron Corporation is $3.67, which is potential 154.86% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioPharmX Corporation and Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 16.1% and 31.8% respectively. BioPharmX Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.64%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance while Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats BioPharmX Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.