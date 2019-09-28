BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation N/A 0.00 13.26M -2.02 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.50M -1.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioPharmX Corporation and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioPharmX Corporation and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 3,742,591,024.56% -870.1% -334.1% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 310,836,013.73% -38.7% -35.7%

Risk & Volatility

BioPharmX Corporation has a beta of 0.07 and its 93.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BioPharmX Corporation and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 122.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares and 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend while Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.