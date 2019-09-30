BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation N/A 0.00 13.26M -2.02 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 5 0.00 56.11M -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioPharmX Corporation and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 3,727,860,556.65% -870.1% -334.1% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 1,028,823,939.27% -167% -100.4%

Volatility and Risk

BioPharmX Corporation has a 0.07 beta, while its volatility is 93.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.77 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for BioPharmX Corporation and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $21, which is potential 331.21% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioPharmX Corporation and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.1% and 48.5% respectively. Insiders owned 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.