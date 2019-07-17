BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 2 121.31 N/A -2.25 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 73.74 N/A -0.67 0.00

Demonstrates BioPharmX Corporation and Celsion Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.04 shows that BioPharmX Corporation is 104.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Celsion Corporation on the other hand, has 2.18 beta which makes it 118.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioPharmX Corporation are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Celsion Corporation has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioPharmX Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 9.8% of Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. BioPharmX Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, Celsion Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation has -53.28% weaker performance while Celsion Corporation has 60.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats BioPharmX Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.