BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Comparing side by side

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 2 115.87 N/A -2.25 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.52 N/A 0.10 38.57

Table 1 demonstrates BioPharmX Corporation and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

BioPharmX Corporation is 104.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.04. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

BioPharmX Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and has 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioPharmX Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioPharmX Corporation and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 18.9% and 57.4% respectively. About 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation has -53.28% weaker performance while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 51.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats BioPharmX Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.