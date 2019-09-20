BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 1 362.73 N/A -2.02 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 112.85 N/A -5.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioPharmX Corporation and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

BioPharmX Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 93.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.07 beta. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.5 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend while Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.