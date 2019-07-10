BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 196.13% and its average target price is $26.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.