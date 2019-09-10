BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 252.23 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Analyst Recommendations

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and uniQure N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, uniQure N.V.’s potential upside is 81.03% and its average price target is $82.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 78.8% respectively. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 22.93%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than uniQure N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.