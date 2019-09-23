BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

As Biotechnology businesses, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.32 N/A -1.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 5.1%. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 22.93%. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.32% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.