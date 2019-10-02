BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Since BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 4.20M -2.30 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 17.55M -2.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 73,298,429.32% 0% 0% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 194,137,168.14% -107.5% -71.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 22.93%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bullish than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.