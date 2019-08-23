BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 101 67.03 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 9 0 2.00

On the other hand, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 5.74% and its average price target is $107.06.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.