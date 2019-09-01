BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Since BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Savara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Savara Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 44.9%. Insiders held roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Savara Inc. had bearish trend.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.