BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.77 N/A -4.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 201.83% and its consensus target price is $1.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.