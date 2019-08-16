BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

We will be contrasting the differences between BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 114.83 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10.9%. 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.