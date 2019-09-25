BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

We will be contrasting the differences between BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 45.46 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.61% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bullish than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.