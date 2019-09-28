BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s Financial Results Comparing With MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 4.20M -2.30 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 -2.89 11.38M -3.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 73,426,573.43% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 56,504,468.72% -79.6% -59.3%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively MeiraGTx Holdings plc has an average target price of $40, with potential upside of 152.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.6% respectively. About 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than MeiraGTx Holdings plc

Summary

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc on 6 of the 11 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.