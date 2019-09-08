BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 53.74 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Analyst Ratings

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16.2 average price target and a 69.10% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 94.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 40.67% stronger performance while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.