BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

This is a contrast between BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 63.27 N/A -4.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Insmed Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Insmed Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated’s average target price is $43.5, while its potential upside is 91.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Insmed Incorporated.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.