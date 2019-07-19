BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

We will be comparing the differences between BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.88 N/A -1.04 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.4, with potential upside of 261.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 44.8%. Insiders owned 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 4 of the 6 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.