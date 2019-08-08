BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s Financial Results Comparing With IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and IMV Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and IMV Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of IMV Inc. is $11.25, which is potential 332.69% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 19.5% respectively. About 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 40.67% stronger performance while IMV Inc. has -46.22% weaker performance.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.