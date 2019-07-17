BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 75.41 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Entera Bio Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 14.7% respectively. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 22.93%. On the other hand, insiders held about 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59% Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Entera Bio Ltd. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.