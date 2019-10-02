BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (:)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (:) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 4.20M -2.30 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 73,426,573.43% 0% 0% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 22.93%. Comparatively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has 1.96% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.