BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.79 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively ChemoCentryx Inc. has an average target price of $23, with potential upside of 236.26%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and ChemoCentryx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.6%. 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 40.67% stronger performance while ChemoCentryx Inc. has -26.86% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ChemoCentryx Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.