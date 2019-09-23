BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s Financial Results Comparing With BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 3 of the 4 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.