BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 20.42 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 119.33% and its consensus price target is $1.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 32.4% respectively. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 22.93%. Comparatively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.