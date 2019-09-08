BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Since BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Acasti Pharma Inc. is $7.75, which is potential 260.47% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 4.02%. 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Acasti Pharma Inc. has 13.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.