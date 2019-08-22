BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) EPS Estimated At $-0.02; Shorts at Ideal Power (IPWR) Lowered By 1.03%

Analysts expect BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $1.10 EPS change or 98.21% from last quarter’s $-1.12 EPS. After having $0.02 EPS previously, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s analysts see -200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 4,125 shares traded. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) has risen 5.67% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.67% the S&P500.

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) had a decrease of 1.03% in short interest. IPWR’s SI was 374,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.03% from 378,700 shares previously. With 640,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s short sellers to cover IPWR’s short positions. The SI to Ideal Power Inc’s float is 3%. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 36,736 shares traded or 155.06% up from the average. Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) has declined 60.64% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.64% the S&P500.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. The company has market cap of $39.30 million. The Company’s product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold Ideal Power Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.77 million shares or 39.33% more from 1.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp reported 98,802 shares. Virtu Ltd holds 15,127 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 49,735 shares. Geode Llc invested in 65,278 shares or 0% of the stock. Aspiriant Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR). Northern Trust Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR). Awm Inv Inc has 1.43M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 5,539 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR). Morgan Stanley reported 2,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 500 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Co accumulated 14,000 shares.