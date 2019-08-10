BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) EPS Estimated At $-0.02; Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) Has 1.31 Sentiment

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc (FMAO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.54, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 17 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 13 reduced and sold equity positions in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now have: 1.61 million shares, up from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $1.10 EPS change or 98.21% from last quarter’s $-1.12 EPS. After having $0.02 EPS previously, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s analysts see -200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 900 shares traded. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) has risen 5.67% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.67% the S&P500.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company has market cap of $279.99 million. The firm offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It has a 15.59 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. for 42,415 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc owns 30,120 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has 0.01% invested in the company for 13,786 shares. The New York-based American International Group Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 8,612 shares.

Analysts await Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FMAO’s profit will be $4.78 million for 14.66 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. The company has market cap of $38.82 million. The Company’s product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. It currently has negative earnings.

