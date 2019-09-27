BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 4.20M -2.30 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 37.52M -0.91 0.00

Demonstrates BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 73,426,573.43% 0% 0% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 4,534,686,971.24% -644.7% -266.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 20.4%. Insiders owned 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 40.67% stronger performance while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance.

Summary

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.