BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Comparison side by side

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 130.50 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $39, while its potential upside is 244.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.