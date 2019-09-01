BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Comparison side by side

Both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and resTORbio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and resTORbio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and resTORbio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 54.1%. 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, resTORbio Inc. has 38.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than resTORbio Inc.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.