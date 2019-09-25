BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Comparison side by side

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Replimune Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Replimune Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 27.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bullish than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.