BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.61 N/A -3.27 0.00

Demonstrates BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Recro Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Recro Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Recro Pharma Inc. is $8.5, which is potential -12.82% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.4% respectively. 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bullish than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.