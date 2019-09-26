BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 24.83 N/A -5.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus target price and a 20.27% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.