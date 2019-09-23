BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 3.04 N/A -4.33 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,682.61% and its average price target is $20.5.

Roughly 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.